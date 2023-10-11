The California Lottery has raised $110 million for public schools statewide thanks to the ever-growing Powerball jackpot, which currently stands at an estimated $1.73 billion.

Ticket sales from draw games, like Powerball, Mega Millions, SuperLotto Plus, and Fantasy 5, and unclaimed lottery winnings are given to California public schools.

About 40% of Powerball ticket sales for the jackpot, or 88 cents a ticket, was reinvested into California public schools, Jorge De La Cruz, a spokesperson for the California Lottery Office, told KTLA in November.

From a $2 Powerball ticket, about 50% of the ticket sales is invested into the prize money, around 10% is used to pay for staffing and other operational costs while the rest is allocated for schools.

“Whenever there’s a big prize or even a little one that doesn’t get claimed, that money just goes right back into public education. So as much as we want to see our winners get their money, we’re not too upset when they don’t,” Carolyn Becker, another spokesperson for the California State Lottery, told KTLA.

Last year, the lottery raised $156.3 million for schools, which is the highest contribution generated from a single game drawing in lottery history, officials said.

Californians can see how much the lottery office has given to various counties through an interactive map on their website.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since July, when one unidentified person won the $1.08 billion prize. The winning ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown L.A.

Powerball tickets for Wednesday night’s drawing can be purchased at lottery retailers until 7 p.m. Tickets purchased after that time cutoff will be eligible for the following drawing, the lottery website said.

The jackpot will roll over to Saturday’s drawing if no winner is crowned Wednesday.