Powerball fever is gripping California once again as a winner on Saturday could claim a prize of nearly a billion dollars.

$960 million is the second highest Powerball jackpot of the year and the game’s fourth highest prize overall.

While no one was able to claim the grand prize in Wednesday night’s drawing, over a million people got cash, including four who matched all five white balls to win nearly $1 million – one of whom was a Golden State resident.

Since the billion-dollar ticket was sold in Los Angeles in July, there have been 30 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

A winner on Saturday night could take home an estimated lump sum of over $441 million.

The odds are stacked against you though; the odds of winning the lottery are 1 in 292.2 million.

The drawing takes place at 7:59 p.m. Saturday evening.