Powerball: Winning tickets for $632 million jackpot sold in California, Wisconsin

Two winning tickets, one of them sold in Sacramento, hit all six numbers in Wednesday’s night Powerball jackpot to split an approximately $632.6 million prize — the seventh-largest in the game’s history.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and the Powerball 17.

One of the lucky tickets was purchased in Sacramento, at the 7-Eleven located at 6591 Wyhdham Drive, according to the California Lottery. The other was sold in Wisconsin.

“The lucky ticket holders will split the $632.6 million jackpot. Each ticket is worth an annuitized $316.3 million or $225.1 million cash,” a Powerball news release stated. “Both prize options are prior to taxes.

Each retailer that sold the tickets will also receive a $1 million bonus.

This is the second time in three months that someone in California has struck it big playing Powerball.

Three months ago, a single ticket bought in Morro Bay earned the $699.8 grand prize, which remains the fifth-largest in the game’s history.

Powerball’s jackpot rolled over 39 times since then, brining about another huge lottery win in the Golden State.

As for the game’s largest jackpot: that is still the $1.586 billion prize won on Jan. 13, 2016, which remains the largest in U.S. lottery history. Three winning tickets hit all six numbers for the massive prize, including one that was purchased in Chino Hills — also at a 7-Eleven.

In addition to the the big winnings Wednesday, one ticket that was bought in South Pasadena matched five numbers to win an estimated prize of $1.3 million. It was sold at the Chevron located at 1400 Mission St.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held at 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.