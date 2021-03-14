Powerful winds to accompany light rain and snowfall as another cold storm passes through SoCal Monday

Another cold storm with powerful winds is expected to make its way across Southern California on Monday, bringing light rain and low-forming snow.
Showers are expected throughout the region, with rainfall totals to reach a quarter-inch along valleys and coasts and potentially as high as a half-inch near foothills. Rainfall totals there could reach a quarter-inch along valleys and coasts, and may be as high as a half-inch along southwest-facing slopes of the foothills.
Gusty conditions are expected to develop in the wake of the cold front’s appearance Monday. The strongest winds will occur along the mountains of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, where gusts could reach 70 mph and a high wind warning will be in effect between 8 a.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Other areas along Southern California’s coast may experience sustained wind speeds between 35 mph and 55 mph, the NWS said.
The cold and wet weather system will allow snow fall at elevations as low as 2,500 feet. Between 3 and 6 inches of fresh powder may fall at elevations above 5,000 feet. The frosty conditions will likely make for hazardous driving conditions along the 5 Freeway through Tejon Pass along the Grapevine, the Cajon Pass in the San Bernardinos, and other mountain roads.