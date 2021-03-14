Powerful winds to accompany light rain and snowfall as another cold storm passes through SoCal Monday

Snow-topped mountains stand behind the Los Angeles downtown skyline and Hollywood sign after sunrise following heavy rains as seen from the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area on December 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Another cold storm with powerful winds is expected to make its way across Southern California on Monday, bringing light rain and low-forming snow.

Showers are expected throughout the region, with rainfall totals to reach a quarter-inch along valleys and coasts and potentially as high as a half-inch near foothills. Rainfall totals there could reach a quarter-inch along valleys and coasts, and may be as high as a half-inch along southwest-facing slopes of the foothills.

Another cold storm system will bring light to moderate rain-mountain snow to SW Calif. mainly later tonight into Mon morning impact the commute across the LA Basin. #LArain #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/YkzQlHf2Jc — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 14, 2021

Gusty conditions are expected to develop in the wake of the cold front’s appearance Monday. The strongest winds will occur along the mountains of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, where gusts could reach 70 mph and a high wind warning will be in effect between 8 a.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Other areas along Southern California’s coast may experience sustained wind speeds between 35 mph and 55 mph, the NWS said.

The cold and wet weather system will allow snow fall at elevations as low as 2,500 feet. Between 3 and 6 inches of fresh powder may fall at elevations above 5,000 feet. The frosty conditions will likely make for hazardous driving conditions along the 5 Freeway through Tejon Pass along the Grapevine, the Cajon Pass in the San Bernardinos, and other mountain roads.

Winter weather driving conditions expected in local mtns Mon-Mon night due to snow, ice, and gusty winds. Elevations above 5000 ft expected to see 3-6" of snow, with 1-2" possible down to pass level on I-5. Snow levels falling to 2500-3000 ft, #LAWeather #LArain #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/P0lf4ZnMo7 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 14, 2021

Most areas expected to receive between 0.10-0.33 inches of rain with upcoming storm later tonight into Mon. Local amounts up to 0.50 inches in the foothills and coastal slopes, #LArain #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/WxQGoKrLHM — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 14, 2021