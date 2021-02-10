‘Pray for us’: San Francisco Catholic church closed after 3 priests, 2 others test positive for coronavirus

Saints Peter and Paul Church in San Francisco has paused in-person Masses after three priests tested positive for COVID-19.(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A Bay Area Catholic church has temporarily closed after three priests and two caregivers to one of the pastors tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

“Pray for us,” officials at Saints Peter and Paul Church in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco said in a note on the church’s website announcing it would shift daily services online and livestream them.

The church “certainly will not be able to have public Mass” over the weekend, according to its website, but the sanctuary may be able to open for private prayer next week.

A representative from Saints Peter and Paul Church did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

