An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck the Bay Area on Oct. 25, 2022. (USGS)

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck the Bay Area Tuesday morning.

The temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. about 9 miles from Seven Trees, and 12 miles from San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 3.1 aftershock was reported about 5 minutes later, according to the USGS.

A “Did you feel it” map from the agency showed the quake was felt as far south as Salinas and as far north as near Fairfield, which is north of San Francisco.

