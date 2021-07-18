Preliminary 5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes off Humboldt County coast

California

A 5.1 earthquake struck off the northern California coast late Saturday, July 17, 2021. (USGS)

 A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck off the Northern California coast late Saturday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake just before midnight was about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) west of Petrolia in Humboldt County and 56 kilometers (35 miles) southwest of Eureka.

The depth was just over 30 kilometers (18.5 miles).

The shaking could be felt as far south as San Francisco and as far east as beyond Yuba City, according to reports submitted to USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

