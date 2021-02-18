Priest at Bay Area Catholic church that flouted public health orders dies of COVID-19

A priest at Sts. Peter and Paul Church has died of COVID-19. The church has previously violated coronavirus public health orders.(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A priest at a Catholic church in San Francisco that temporarily closed amid a coronavirus outbreak has died, officials with the church said.

The Rev. Bob Stein, a pastor at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in the San Francisco neighborhood of North Beach, died early Tuesday, according to an announcement on the church’s website that thanked parishioners for their prayers and support.

Stein was one of three priests and three caregivers who contracted COVID-19 this month, church officials said in the latest bulletin.

The church shifted daily worship services online after Stein and the others tested positive for the coronavirus two weeks ago. It has been livestreaming daily Masses and had hoped to reopen the sanctuary for private prayer, but a message on the church’s answering machine said the building is still closed.

