Prisoner unemployment fraud now estimated at $400 million, California investigators say

California prisoners including death row inmates were sent unemployment benefits in recent months, according to state and federal prosecutors who have been investigating fraud in the pandemic relief system. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

State investigators have so far identified $400 million paid on some 21,000 unemployment benefit claims improperly filed in the names of California prison inmates, officials said Monday as state lawmakers called for legislative hearings over the massive fraud.

Debit cards issued by the state Employment Development Department containing the millions in benefits have since been frozen, while an additional $80 million in potential payments were blocked when some 10,000 other claims were not approved, according to Crystal Page, a deputy secretary for the state Labor and Workforce Development Agency.

The new total is nearly three times the $140 million in claim payments estimated last week by a group of nine district attorneys across California and a federal prosecutor.

The local prosecutors said claims were filed with the EDD on behalf of prisoners including San Quentin State Prison inmate Scott Peterson, who was convicted of killing his wife and unborn son, as well as Cary Stayner, who was convicted of murdering two women and two girls near Yosemite in 1999.

