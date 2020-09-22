Productivity level declines at California’s EDD despite increased hiring, report finds

In this March 26, 2020 file photo, a man takes a photo of a sign advising that a Employment Development Department office in San Francisco is closed due to coronavirus concerns. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

A review of California’s unemployment agency has found its productivity level declined despite hiring hundreds of new workers.

The Employment Development Department has been overwhelmed by millions of claims for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

About 1.6 million people are still waiting for their claims to be processed. The review detailed the problems plaguing the agency, including relying on a manual review of claims that slowed down the approval process without stopping fraud.

The agency announced a two-week reset to implement changes to speed up claims. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the reset will make this process better.