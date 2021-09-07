Prominent Newsom recall proponent contracts COVID-19

Orrin Heatlie, an early organizer of the effort to recall Gov. Newsom, records a radio program at KABC-AM (790) on March 27, 2021.(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

Orrin Heatlie, a retired Yolo County sheriff’s deputy who helped launch the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, has contracted COVID-19.

Heatlie told The Times on Tuesday that his symptoms were mild, that he didn’t need hospitalization and that he was at home recovering.

Heatlie said that since testing positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 28, he has self-isolated and that he will not have human contact until he gets a clean bill of health and tests negative.

“People need to continue to stay diligent and stay safe,” he said. “Protect one another. Wash your hands and wear a mask where appropriate.”

