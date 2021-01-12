Prop 22 faces 1st legal challenge as SEIU, ride-hail drivers file lawsuit with California Supreme Court

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles. A California appeals court has upheld an order requiring Uber and Lyft to treat their California drivers as employees instead of independent contractors, less than two weeks before voters will be asked to exempt the ride-hailing giants from the state’s gig economy law. The decision on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, won’t have any immediate impact because it doesn’t take effect for at least 30 days, well after the Nov. 3 vote on Proposition 22. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

One of the nation’s largest labor unions and several ride-share-app drivers in California plan to file a lawsuit with the state Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of Proposition 22. The California law, approved by voters in November, allows gig companies to continue treating their workers as independent contractors rather than as employees.

The Service Employees International Union plans to file the lawsuit Tuesday alongside drivers Hector Castellanos, Saori Okawa, and Michael Robinson, as well as ride-share-app user Joseph Delgado, the labor group said. The lawsuit will argue that Proposition 22 unconstitutionally limits the power of California’s Legislature to govern, removing its abilities to grant workers the right to organize and give access to the state workers’ compensation program.

A writ calling on the California Supreme Court to hear the case alleges the language of the ballot measure “grossly deceived the voters, who were not told they were voting to prevent the Legislature from granting the drivers collective bargaining rights.”

“The language of the California Constitution is very clear” on the powers allocated to elected officials, said Scott A. Kronland, an attorney with the San Francisco law firm Altshuler Berzon representing the union and drivers.