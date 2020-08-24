Proposed California ban on flavored tobacco sales sparks discussion of systemic racism

A woman pulls out a menthol cigarette in front of a Quick Stop store on March 30, 2010, in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Supporters of legislation to ban the sale of flavored tobacco in California are speaking out against a new advertising campaign from tobacco companies that claims the bill discriminates against Black and Latino smokers, saying that the ads disingenuously portray the industry as an ally of communities of color.

The tobacco industry ad, which calls the bill “politics at its worst,” alleges that the measure would criminalize menthol cigarettes, “giving special treatment to the rich, and singling out communities of color.”

Advocates for the bill have blasted those claims as inaccurate, responding with another ad that argues flavored tobacco products have been heavily marketed to communities of color and pose disproportionate health risks to Black residents.

On Monday, a group of Black leaders, including academics, and youth activists held a press conference on Zoom to denounce the opposition ad campaign as an attempt by the tobacco industry to deceive lawmakers and the public.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.