Prosecutors again to seek death penalty for Scott Peterson after CA Supreme Court overturns sentence

Scott Peterson listens to prosecutor Joseph Distaso respond to defense attorney Mark Geragos’ petition for dismissing double murder charges against Peterson January 14, 2004 in Modesto, California. (Bart Ah You-Pool/Getty Images)

Northern California prosecutors will again seek the death penalty for Scott Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife and unborn son nearly 19 years ago.

They made the announcement Friday even as a county judge considers throwing out his underlying conviction because of a tainted juror.

Peterson appeared remotely from San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco, home to the state’s death row.

Earlier this month, the California Supreme Court ordered Peterson’s murder convictions to be re-examined due to possible juror misconduct. That followed the overturning of his death sentence on an appeal in August.

According to court documents, the judge “made a series of clear and significant errors in jury selection that, under long-standing United States Supreme Court precedent, undermined Peterson’s right to an impartial jury at the penalty phase.”

Peterson was convicted in 2004 of murdering his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son, Connor. The case was tried in San Mateo County.