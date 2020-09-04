Protesters in hair curlers gather outside Pelosi’s house amid backlash over trip to San Francisco salon

Protesters gathered Thursday afternoon in a demonstration against Nancy Pelosi after she was seen at a San Francisco hair salon in what she described as a “set-up.”

Over a dozen women showed up outside the House Speaker’s Pacific Heights mansion wearing curlers in their hair and draped in plastic.

They hung blow dryers in the tree outside and expressed their outrage over Pelosi’s trip to the Union Street salon Monday and the shutdown’s effect on the state.

“What she has done is slap the face of not just a salon owner but every woman every man every person who’s unemployed in the state of California who has lost their jobs and lost their livelihoods many of whom are my friends,” one protester said.

While Gov. Gavin Newsom has permitted counties statewide to reopen hair salons and barbershops for in-person services, not all counties have given the green light for the businesses to reopen. San Francisco officials have not yet allowed indoor salons to open.

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times, and that when they said … we’re able to accommodate people one person at a time, and that we can set up that time, I trusted that,” Pelosi said Wednesday. “As it turns out, it was a set-up.”

A former stylist at the E Salon thinks politics are at the root of this.

“I know she’s a huge Trump supporter and I know she can’t stand Nancy Pelosi so I definitely think it was politically driven. She’s definitely upset her salon can’t open but it was politically driven,” the former stylist said.

The speaker’s hairdo also got top billing at the White House Press Briefing, when Kayleigh McEnany, flanked by two monitors, played the now infamous video of Pelosi with wet hair and no mask inside the salon.

“Apparently the rules do not apply to speaker Nancy Pelosi. She wants small businesses to stay shut down but only reopen for her convenience. Do as I say not as I do, says Nancy Pelosi,” McEnany said.

On Thursday, the president tweeted about the controversy saying “crazy Nancy Pelosi said she was set up by the beauty parlor owner when she improperly had the salon opened. Does anyone want a speaker of the house who can be set up so easily.”

Pelosi ‘s Deputy Chief of Staff retweeted the president’s remarks adding “does anyone want a President of the United States who is more focused on this nonsense rather than crushing the virus and saving American lives?”