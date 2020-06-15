Protesters in San Francisco block portion of lanes of Bay Bridge

Protesters in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon shut down all westbound traffic on the Bay Bridge, which connects the city with Oakland.

As of 5 p.m., all westbound lanes of I-80 were blocked by several cars that formed a barrier across lanes near Treasure Island, the California Highway Patrol said. At least one lane had opened by 6:30 p.m.

Protesters attempted to paint “#BLM” on the bridge’s upper level, but were stopped by police who appeared to be detaining people, KPIX 5 reports.

The demonstration is likely connected to the nationwide uprising set in motion by the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. In Los Angeles on Sunday, thousands marched down Hollywood Boulevard to advocate for LGBTQ rights and racial justice.

I’m still stuck on the #SanFrancisco #BayBridge. Complete halt for more than an hour now. Lots of people taking selfies and taking photos of the city. A man on a hoverboard just zipped past me. I even saw a person walk his dog. @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/4nUNaFrNBD — Santiago Mejia (@SantiagoMejia) June 15, 2020