Protests, closed testing sites worry health officials as California’s coronavirus cases near 120,000

Protesters walk through a residential neighborhood in Hollywood on June 3, 2020, after encountering an LAPD skirmish line.(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

With protests across California decrying the death of George Floyd in their seventh day, health officials continue to sound the alarm that such close gatherings are likely to contribute to the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases in California approached 120,000 on Thursday, with the death toll at nearly 4,400.

The longstanding anger over killings like that of Floyd — who was pinned to the ground as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck — and the newer threat of the COVID-19 outbreak have become a joint crisis. The virus has been especially devastating to black communities, where a disproportionate share of COVID-19 deaths have occurred.

But people motivated to demonstrate against systemic racism now must weigh the risks of protesting during the pandemic. Many say it’s worth it.

