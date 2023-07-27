FILE – Algae polluted water is seen in this stock image. (iStock via Getty Images)

A dangerous algae bloom at a lake near Castaic has led to the California Department of Water Resources urging people to avoid swimming or eating fish caught at the lake.

Pyramid Lake in northwest Los Angeles County is currently under a “Danger Advisory” after blue-green algae was found to be present in the water. The lake’s Vaquero Swim Beach is closed and its Emigrant Landing Beach has an algal bloom advisory

Blue-green algae is toxic to humans and can cause eye irritation, rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea and flu-like symptoms. Pets are also considered to be at increased risk of getting sick from exposure, because they often drink water and lick their fur after getting wet.

The CDWR urged people to avoid physical contact with the lake water, as well as avoid eating any fish or shellfish pulled from the lake.

Boating is allowed, but winds and waves can move the bloom to different regions of the reservoir and algae can build up in mats and scum, as well as form foam at the surface along the shoreline.

Officials say algae treatment will begin around Aug. 2, but it could take several weeks for the water to become safe for human contact.

In the meantime, people are urged to get immediate medical help if there’s been any exposure to toxic algae, including family members, friends, pets or livestock. If you do seek treatment, you are asked to inform your healthcare provider about recent exposure and make sure to contact the Los Angeles County Public Health Department.

Pyramid Lake Recreation Area is located off the 5 Freeway, north of Santa Clarita. Nearby Castaic Lake remains open to swimming in designated areas.