A Kern County firefighter died Monday, nearly two weeks after he was injured in a crash while driving to work at the Keene Helibase, according to the department.

Aiden Agnor, 18, suffered critical injuries in the June 28 crash. He worked as a seasonal firefighter, officials said.

“Aiden was loved and respected by all who knew him and has forever impacted this department and our community for the better,” said Fire Chief Aaron Duncan.

The department announced all Kern County Fire Department flags will be flown at half-staff until Agnor is laid to rest.

Agnor was a resident of the Antelope Valley and just this year graduated from Quartz Hill High School.

A procession was held Tuesday as Agnor’s body was transported to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Family members say it was his dream to become a firefighter, a career that others in his family had felt called to.

A GoFundMe was set up after the crash to help pay for medical expenses.