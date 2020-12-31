Questions remain about Gov. Newsom’s friendship with lobbyist who threw French Laundry party

In this June 26, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to a reporter’s question during a news conference in Rancho Cordova, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

On the website of one of Sacramento’s most influential lobbying firms, partner Jason Kinney boasted of his close connection to Gavin Newsom, noting he has advised the governor for “nearly 14 years.”

The plug suddenly disappeared last month, days after Newsom drew national criticism for attending Kinney’s 50th birthday dinner at the famed Napa Valley restaurant the French Laundry.

The event turned into a political disaster for Newsom, drawing charges of hypocrisy at the very time the governor urged residents to avoid gatherings and stay home as much as possible amid an unprecedented surge in the coronavirus.

But the episode also exposed something that has long been the subject of quiet discussion in Sacramento: Newsom’s decision to maintain a tight relationship with Kinney, who is director of a lobbying firm with business before the governor.

