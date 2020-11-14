‘Quick trip back to summer’: SoCal to see warmer conditions Sunday, Monday

A surfer walks with his board into the ocean on an empty beach on Nov. 3, 2020 in Huntington Beach, California. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

Like some indestructible monster in a horror flick, summer-like heat in Southern California just keeps coming back.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s temperature outlook for Nov. 19-23 favors above-normal temperatures in Southern California and the Southwest. The National Weather Service office in Oxnard tweeted, “Sorry fall lovers, we’re going to take a quick trip back to summer temporarily!”

The weather service predicts much warmer conditions on Sunday and Monday with gusty offshore winds. Gusts could be 20 to 40 mph Monday, the warmest day, with high temperatures between 82 and 92 degrees down to the beaches. The dry air will also result in elevated fire weather conditions, the weather service said.

August and September were the hottest on record, and preliminary data suggest that October 2020 will also go into the record books as the hottest October in the region, according to climate scientist Daniel Swain.

