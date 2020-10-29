‘Racism Lives Here’ signs show up on Coronado yards

At least half a dozen homes in Coronado had these signs posted on their lawns. (Facebook via LA Times)

Some supporters of President Trump in Coronado woke up to find that someone had puts signs on their lawns that read “Racism Lives Here / Make America Great Again.”

The Coronado Police Department received six phone calls from residents complaining about the unwanted signs, which mirror the colors, font and design of materials from the Trump 2020 campaign.

Two of the callers had Trump signs or flags decorating their homes, according to Coronado Police Department spokeswoman Lea Corbin.

Officers are collecting security camera footage from one of the homes. Additionally, Corbin said, officers will be patrolling those areas, though there is no evidence of a crime.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.