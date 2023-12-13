The last days of autumn will bring a chance of rain to Southern California from a low-pressure system developing in the Pacific Northwest.

Our current warm and dry pattern continues through Saturday with daytime high temperatures in the low to mid-70s in Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service.

“The offshore flow will greatly weaken on Sunday and then turn onshore on Monday,” the NWS said. “Clouds will increase through the day … and will remain mostly cloudy through Monday.”

A chance of light rain will first develop along California’s Central Coast on Sunday and gradually shift to the south. Meteorologists don’t expect rainfall amounts to be impressive.

“Right now, it looks like the two-day rainfall totals will be a half inch to three-quarters of an inch north of Point Conception and a quarter to a half inch south. The exceptions will be [Los Angeles] County where only a tenth or two might fall,” NWS said.

The storm system will also bring lower temperatures. Daytime highs on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are only expected to reach the upper 60s to low 70s in the coastal areas and inland valleys.