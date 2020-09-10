Rarely have so many Californians been exposed to such gloomy, unhealthy air

As wildfires burn up and down the California coast, the San Francisco Bay Bridge and city skyline are obscured in smoke on Sept. 9, 2020. (BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Shrouded in near darkness, beneath a gloomy, orange sky, Fabian Rios worked to repair a fire hydrant late Wednesday morning.

Working alongside the headlights of his truck, the Bay Area utility employee said the lack of light wasn’t troubling him.

“The real problem is the ash falling from the sky,” said Rios, who works for the city of Mountain View and was wearing a surgical mask. “I am just getting covered.”

As fires rage up and down the West Coast, the skies over California have taken an apocalyptic turn — choking the air with ash and smoke in some regions, while snuffing out sunlight in others. Rarely have so many Californians breathed such unhealthy air.

