Recent coronavirus surge in California exacerbates inequities

A nurse works in a makeshift tent triage center for patients suspected of being COVID-19 positive outside El Centro Regional Medical Center in hard-hit Imperial County on July 21, 2020. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

California reached another bleak coronavirus milestone this week, recording more than 100 daily deaths in the worst fatality numbers since the pandemic began.

But just as troubling, health officials and experts say, is how COVID-19 is stalking certain groups, such as essential workers, and those in institutions including nursing homes and prisons, at much greater rates than those who have the ability to stay home.

Californians of color are far more likely to become infected or die from the coronavirus. But the most recent surge in cases is exacerbating those inequities.

“The epidemic in the West is particularly among the Latinx community. … They are both in urban, as well as rural, agricultural areas,” said Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at UC San Francisco. “There’s tremendous amount of transmission in Southern California, in particular in Orange and Los Angeles counties.”

