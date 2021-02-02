Repairs will keep collapsed stretch of Highway 1 near Big Sur closed for months

This is what Highway 1 at Rat Creek looked like on Jan. 30, 2020,, after a slide washed out 150 feet of roadway.(Caltrans)

Caltrans officials say landslide repairs will keep Highway 1 south of Big Sur closed for months, rewriting travel plans for anyone who had been hoping to make a coastal road trip from Southern California in early spring.

Beyond that, “It is too early to establish a timeline,” Caltrans spokesman Kevin Drabinski said. Though Monterey County officials partially lifted a storm-related evacuation order in the area Monday afternoon, the debris flow in some places “is still active. … And we have rain coming as soon as tonight.”

Related Content Collapsed stretch of Highway 1 near Big Sur will cost millions to repair, officials say

The biggest problem is a 150-foot-long chasm where the highway used to run at Rat Creek, two miles south of the Esalen Institute. That area, authorities noted, lies below the “burn scar” left by the Dolan fire, which blackened about 125,000 acres last August.

In addition to the Rat Creek damage, authorities said about 60 points along the highway suffered damage. Many “need to dry out and stabilize before we can get in there and do full repairs and cleanup,” Drabinski said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

#Hwy1 #BigSur Update: Here’s more drone video by @CHP_Monterey. Our crews continue working daily on cleanup & damage review along entire route, not just Rat Creek washout, which remains CLOSED from Ragged Pt to Deetjen’s Inn. But town of Big Sur is OPEN from north (Carmel side). pic.twitter.com/ozRSw2EnXp — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) January 31, 2021