Republican National Committee donates $250,000 to Newsom recall effort

Supporters of an effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom collected signatures at a Make America Great Again rally in December 2020 in Solvang. (George Rose / Getty Images)

National Republicans donated a quarter-million dollars to the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, a notable injection of funds as the campaign enters the final month to gather enough valid signatures to put the matter on the ballot.

Backers of the recall say the cash infusion shows the growing confidence that the recall will qualify for the ballot and the increasing national attention being paid to the effort.

“It’s now on the national scene, as it well should be,” said Anne Dunsmore, campaign manager for Rescue California, one of the groups leading the effort. “Everybody should be on notice — they can’t run over their citizens with poor policy. I think it’s a very good sign. We welcome their activity.”

The Republican National Committee’s donation to the California Republican Party, first reported by Politico, will be used on digital and texting programs to send links to the recall petition to GOP voters.

