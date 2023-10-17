More than 150 Rite Aid locations are expected to close after the Rite Aid Corporation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this week.

As part of the process, Rite Aid expected to close underperforming stores.

In court filings submitted Monday, the company disclosed the initial 154 stores it will be closing nationwide.

31 of the 154 stores set to close are in California, with over half of those 31 located in Southern California.

It’s unclear when the Rite Aid stores are expected to close, but patients’ prescriptions are expected to be transferred to other pharmacies, the company told Insider.

Rite Aid did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for comment or additional information.

The stores set to close their doors in California, according to court documents, is below:

Store #05448: 4044 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles

Store #05457: 4046 South Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles

Store #05466: 7859 Firestone Boulevard, Downey

Store #05521: 4402 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach

Store #05571: 935 North Hollywood Way, Burbank

Store #05585: 139 North Grand Avenue, Covina

Store #05593: 13905 Amar Road, La Puente

Store #05611: 920 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra

Store #05635: 3813 Plaza Drive, Oceanside

Store #05638: 1670 Main Street, Ramona

Store #05657: 6505 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

Store #05661: 8985 Mira Mesa Boulevard, San Diego

Store #05730: 25906 Newport Road, Menifee

Store #05735: 24829 Del Prado, Dana Point

Store #05753: 30222 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel

Store #05757: 19701 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda

Store #05760: 1406 West Edinger Avenue, Santa Ana

Store #05772: 2738 East Thompson Blvd., Ventura

Store #05780: 720 North Ventura Road, Oxnard

Store #05967: 20572 Homestead Road, Cupertino

Store #05976: 2620 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

Store #05979: 901 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz

Store #06001: 571 Bellevue Road, Atwater

Store #06045: 5409 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights

Store #06080: 1309 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento

Store #06213: 3029 Harbor Boulevard, Costa Mesa

Store #06288: 959 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles

Store #06318: 3000 South Archibald Avenue, Ontario

Store #06333: 15800 Imperial Highway, La Mirada

Store #06717: 8509 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

Store #06769: 499 Alvarado Street, Monterey

The company is also planning to sell certain store leases, according to A&G Real Estate Partners. That includes stores in California (16), Maryland (4), Michigan (15), New Jersey (6), New York (14), Ohio (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (12), Washington (6 Rite Aid, 3 Bartell Drugs).

Rite Aid has assured customers that it is not going out of business, and will continue to serve customers in-store and online.

“We recognize the important role we play in serving you and meeting your healthcare needs, so we want to make sure you understand what this means for you,” Jeffrey S. Stein, the newly appointed CEO of Rite Aid, wrote in a letter addressed to Rite Aid customers on Sunday.

Rite Aid’s return policy will remain the same, and the stores are expected to “generally” offer the same products and selections, according to an online FAQ page concerning the Chapter 11 filing.

The Rite Aid Corporation currently runs over 2,000 stores, mostly on the East and West Coasts.

To view all of the stores closing nationwide, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.