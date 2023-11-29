Rite Aid is closing over 30 additional locations after closing more than 150 of its stores earlier this year following its Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filings.

The Philadelphia company, which is marking its 60th year in business, has posted annual losses for several years and has been cutting costs and closing stores as it dealt with long-standing financial challenges. It has said it expects a net loss of as much as $680 million in the current fiscal year, which will end next spring.

The company, like its rivals, also faces financial risk from lawsuits over opioid prescriptions. Rite Aid already has reached several settlements, including one announced last year with the state of West Virginia for up to $30 million.

After filing for bankruptcy protection in mid-October, the chain announced the closures of more than 150 stores across 15 states. According to court documents filed Tuesday, Rite Aid will close another 31 stores.

Rite-Aid officials released the following statement regarding the abundance of closures.

“With the support of our lenders, we look forward to strengthening our financial foundation, advancing our transformation initiatives and accelerating the execution of our turnaround strategy,” said Jeffrey Stein, CEO and CRO of Rite-Aid. “In doing so, we will be even better able to deliver the healthcare products and services our customers and their families rely on now and in the future.”

Company officials said “underperforming” locations will close. In Southern California; that includes the location in Agoura.

Here are the newest round of store closures by state:

California

1020 Al Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe

11230 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

1475 41st Avenue, Capitola

49060 Road 426, Oakhurst

5747 Kanan Road, Agoura

1350 North Vasco Road, Livermore

4980 Freeport Boulevard, Sacramento

Connecticut

66 Church Street, New Haven

Maryland

1301 East State Street, Delmar

Michigan

1301 West 14 Mile Road, Clawson

3681 Shawnee Road, Bridgman

Pennsylvania

927 Paoli Pike, West Chester

821 East Bishop Street, Bellefonte

6200 Saltsburg Road, Pittsburgh

2545 Aramingo Avenue, Philadelphia

Ohio

5033 Suder Avenue, Toledo

4332 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Canton

501 Water Street, Chardon

Oregon

435 Liberty Street, N.E., Salem

785 South Columbia River Hwy, St. Helens

Nevada

1329 Us Hwy 395 North, #1, Gardnerville

New Jersey

93 Atlantic Boulevard, Beachwood

121 West Main Street, Moorestown

New York

335 Route 25a Miller Place, New York

5825-35 Broadway, Bronx, New York

Virginia

163 W. Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk

7601 Granby Street, Norfolk

4501 News Road, Williamsburg

Washington

15801 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma

1628 5th Ave, Seattle

691 Sleater Kinney Road SE, Lacey

Rite Aid has not yet said when these closures will begin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.