Aggressive River Fire more than doubles in size, burns structures near Yosemite

Firefighters battle the River Fire in Mariposa County in this photo released July 12, 2021, by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fast-moving River fire near Yosemite National Park exploded to more than 9,500 acres Tuesday as firefighters tried to protect communities in the area.

Officials said at least four structures and four outbuildings have been destroyed and 600 others are threatened.

The River fire, which broke out about 20 miles southwest of Yosemite on Sunday afternoon, swelled to 2,500 acres in just a few hours and had spread to 8,000 acres by Monday evening, officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

“The fire more than doubled in size since Sunday, so there’s a lot of activity going on,” said Chief Nathan Trauernicht with the UC Davis Fire Department, which deployed firefighters to assist Cal Fire with the blaze.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.