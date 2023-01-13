A Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy has been transported to a local hospital after being shot in Lake Elsinore Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane, which appears to be a residential area.

The shooting suspect is in custody, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. The deputy’s condition was not immediately available.

Lake Elsinore is located approximately 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

The shooting comes two weeks after another Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy, Isaiah Cordero, was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley. The gunman later died after a pursuit that culminated in a shootout with law enforcement.