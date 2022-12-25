A homeowner in Menifee, California is dazzling neighbors with a home Christmas display that puts Clark W. Griswold to shame.

Amalitsa Anastasiou of Loire Valley Lane has won “House of the Year” in this Riverside County city for 20 years in a row, she says.

Visitors come from far and wide each holiday season to see her decked-out home, which features thousands of lights, projections and inflatables, and takes several weeks to decorate.

Most of the decorations are store-bought, but Amalitsa says some of the ornaments also hand-made.

Amalitsa says her home won 1st place this year, beating out more than 1800 other entries.