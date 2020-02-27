Riverside doctor admits to seeing patients while on drugs and is arrested after officers find meth, firearms: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 52-year-old Riverside doctor accused of being under the influence of drugs while seeing patients was arrested after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and firearms last week, the Riverside Police Department said Thursday.

The investigation began when officers received a tip that a doctor at a local family practice was using illegal narcotics while at work.

Officers stopped Dr. Keith Curtis while he was leaving his office on Feb. 20 and found that he had three separate bags of meth, weighing about 28 grams, and an illegal drug pipe in his office, according to a police news release.

"Dr. Curtis admitted to using illegal narcotics while conducting his medical practice," Riverside Police said.

Police also found the upper receiver of an AR-15 style rifle and ammunition in one of Curtis' other offices and more meth and firearms at his home, authorities said.

Photos released by the department show multiple rifles.

Curtis was arrested and booked on suspicion of possession of illegal narcotics, being under the influence of illegal narcotics and being a prohibited person from owning or possessing firearms due to drug addiction, police said.

He was later released after posting $10,000 bail, according to the news release.

The doctor's profile on Raincross Medical Group’s website says he treats both children and adults, including newborns and seniors.

"He is best known among his patients for giving them plenty of time to express their concerns, rather than rushing them through," the profile read.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Asbury at 951-353-7215 or nasbury@riversideca.gov, or Detective Mutuku at 951-353-7219 or jmutuku@riversideca.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov.