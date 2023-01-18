Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed and actress Allison Williams are set to announce the 2023 Oscar nominations. (Photos: AP)

Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and actress Allison Williams of “M3gan” are set to host the 2023 Acadamy Awards nominations.

The nominations take place on Jan. 24 at 5:30 a.m. PST live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Earlier this month, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences released a list of 301 movies that are eligible for the Best Picture category.

Deadline obtained the list here.

Among those are “The Adam Project,” “Amsterdam,” “Avatar” Way of Water,” “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Batman,” “Black Adam,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans, “Top Gun: Maverick” and more.

They’ll be aired live on “Good Morning America” and streamed live on Goodmorningamerica.com, ABC News Live, Disney+, Oscars.org, Oscar.com and the Academy’s social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Ahmed won a 2022 Oscar for Best Live Action Short film alongside director Aneil Karia for the short film “The Long Goodbye.” He was nominated for Best Actor in 2021 for “Sound of Metal.”

Williams recently starred in the sci-fi thriller “M3gan” and previously starred in Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning film “Get Out.”

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 95th Academy Awards, which will air live on March 12 on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The awards will also be streamed on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.