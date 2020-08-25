RNC speakers portray California as a dangerous, dystopian wasteland

Kimberly Guilfoyle pre-records her address to the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC, on Aug. 24, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Speakers at the Republican National Convention turned California into a dystopian punchline on Monday, portraying America’s most populous state as a dangerous wasteland ruled by liberal politicians who are oblivious to public safety.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a leading Trump campaign fundraiser and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, a lifelong moderate, and his running mate, Kamala Harris, would pursue the same kind of socialist policies that she said had destroyed Cuba and Venezuela.

“If you want to see the socialist Biden-Harris future for our country, just take a look at California,” said Guilfoyle, whose former husband is Gov. Gavin Newsom. “It is a place of immense wealth, immeasurable innovation, an immaculate environment, and the Democrats turned it into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets and blackouts in homes.”

“In President Trump’s America, we light things up,” she shouted. “We don’t dim them down.”

