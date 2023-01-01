How to watch the 2023 Rose Parade on television, online, streaming, or see it in person.

Hundreds of thousands of people will line the streets of Pasadena as the 134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda ushers in the new year.

The parade will be on Monday, Jan. 2, to follow the parade’s “No Sunday” rule, and begins at 8 a.m. Pacific Time. The “No Sunday” rule was implemented in 1893 to accommodate church services.

Watch the Parade on Television or Online:

People can either watch the parade in person, on television or stream it online.

Live coverage of the parade begins at 6 a.m. Pacific on KTLA 5 in Los Angeles, KTLA.com and streaming on the KTLA+ app for Roku, FireTV and Apple TV. KTLA will broadcast replays after the parade concludes at approximately 10 a.m. throughout the day.

Other media partners include national and international networks.

Going to the Rose Parade:

If you plan to attend the parade in person, get there early to avoid road closures and get a good seat.

The Pasadena Police Department will close roads along the parade route or nearby beginning on Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. Free curb seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Guests can also pay for premium seating along the parade route. Tickets for that option start at $70. More details can be found on the Rose Parade website.

How long is the Rose Parade?

The parade floats will travel down a 5.5-mile route going 2.5 mph.

The route begins at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard, then:

travels northbound along Orange Grove Boulevard

turns and travel eastbound along Colorado Boulevard

heads north on Sierra Madre Boulevard

Will conclude on Villa Street.

The majority of the parade viewing will take place on Colorado Boulevard.

2023 Rose Parade Public Access Map. Click for a larger view. (City of Pasadena)

COVID-19 Protocol

The city of Pasadena strongly recommends that visitors be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when social distancing isn’t possible, according to its website.

Face masks are not required.

Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords will be the grand marshal at the 2023 Rose Parade. Giffords’ recovery from traumatic injuries epitomizes the 2023 Rose Parade theme, “Turning the Corner,” a news release said.

High school senior, Bella Ballard, was chosen as the 104th Rose Queen for the parade. She and her royal court will be featured in the event.

Bellard, who attends The Ogburn School, is the first person chosen as Rose Queen to attend an online institution according to Pasadena Star News.

Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community and the greater Los Angeles area, a news release said.

The royal court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September.