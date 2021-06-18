Roseville residents asked to fly rainbow Pride flag at City Hall, but council members voted against it

A person wave a rainbow flag as he takes part to the Gay Pride parade on June 7, 2008 in Warsaw. (Wojtek Radwanski/AFP/Getty Images)

Despite the urging of residents, officials in a Northern California city this week voted not to allow the display of commemorative flags — including the rainbow Pride banner — at government buildings.

The Roseville City Council on Wednesday voted 4 to 1 in favor of upholding the current practice, which limits city-owned properties to flying only U.S., California and Roseville flags, in addition to POW-MIA flags at two veterans memorials.

The decision comes at the height of Pride month. More than 30 residents — many adorned in rainbow attire — attended the meeting and asked the council to consider a motion that would allow them to fly the Pride flag in recognition of the LGBTQ community.

The iconic rainbow flag would be flown in addition to, and not in place of, the standard flags.

