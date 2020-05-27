Rules for reopening California fitness centers coming ‘in a week or so,’ Gov. Newsom says

An empty parking lot is pictured in front a Planet Fitness gym and fitness club in Alhambra on May 12, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said his administration will release guidelines “in a week or so” for allowing gyms, yoga studios and other fitness facilities to reopen, though stringent safeguards will need to be adopted to protect customers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newsom cautioned that the state directives will be tailored to the unique characteristics of each business, from large fitness chains to small studios, and will rely heavily on the advice of public health officials in each county.

The governor made the comments during an online roundtable with fitness professionals and business owners Wednesday morning, saying he hopes to allow them to be back in business as soon as possible.

“We also recognize your sector is multifaceted and we don’t want to be naive and just put out something that’s bland and that doesn’t meet your unique criteria and your unique considerations,” Newsom said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.