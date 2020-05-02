All newspapers in a rural NorCal county stop the presses as health agency relies on them to provide information on pandemic

Eight days after the first case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed in rural Plumas County, something happened that sent shock waves through the small health department trying to keep people updated during the pandemic.

The publisher of all four of the Northern California county’s newspapers stopped the presses.

The Plumas County Public Health Agency had relied on them to provide residents with information about COVID-19.

“It’s been difficult trying to provide information about the pandemic … Unfortunately, not having a newspaper makes a difference,” said Lori Beatly, a spokeswoman for the health agency.

