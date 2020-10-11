S.F. firefighter who died during training was knocked over a 3rd-floor railing by water blast

A San Francisco firefighter who died this week was knocked over a third-floor railing by a water blast from a valve he had “inadvertently” opened during a training exercise.

This undated photo provided by the San Francisco Fire Department shows firefighter paramedic Jason Cortez, who died on Oct. 7, 2020, after being injured during a training exercise. (San Francisco Fire Department via AP)

Firefighter Jason Cortez was participating in a training drill Wednesday when he was injured.

The 42-year-old married father of two died an hour later at a hospital.

Fire officials previously described his death publicly as a “training accident.”

The fire department on Sunday released a copy of the preliminary investigation’s findings to The Associated Press. KNTV first reported it the day before.

The tragedy may have been compounded by confusion about protocols designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.