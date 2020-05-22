Sacramento County pulls plug on reopening fitness studios, small gatherings after state intervenes

Sacramento County has walked back its decision to allow the opening of fitness studios and plans for small gatherings after state public health officials said both are still not allowed under relaxed stay-at-home orders.

Shortly after giving the green light for small exercise facilities to reopen, the county was forced to backtrack when the state intervened.

“The Department of Health Services was willing to work with small fitness studios to reopen based on significant restrictions and requirements that ensured ample space between customers and staff and disinfecting shared equipment in order to protect public health,” Sacramento County Director of Health Services Dr. Peter Beilenson said in a statement.

“However, we have received feedback from the state Department of Public Health that no gyms or small fitness studios of any kind may reopen at this point, and we will respect and follow that guidance.”

