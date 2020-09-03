Sacramento County real estate agent charged with 42 counts of child sexual assault

California

 A Sacramento-area real estate agent has been charged with repeatedly molesting children in his care dating back to the 1980s.

Police in Roseville said 61-year-old Steven Ellis Murray was arrested Tuesday after being charged last month with 42 counts of sexual assault of a child.

According to court records, the alleged abuse was committed between 1988 and 1993.

Officer Rob Baquera, a police spokesman, declined to discuss the investigation, saying it’s ongoing.

However, he says Murray’s job as a real estate agent and his civic volunteer work have nothing to do with the current case. 

