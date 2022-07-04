SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said one person was killed and another four were injured in a shooting around 2 a.m. on Monday near L Street and 15th Street.

The deceased victim was identified as Greg Najee Grimes, his mother Deborah Grimes confirmed to FOX40. The other four people injured are men, according to police.

The four injured men were last reported to be in stable condition at area hospitals around 2:30 p.m.

Police Chief Kathy Lester said the department is still investigating the incident.

“This appears to be outside and it appears to have happened in the street,” Lester said referring to the shooting.

“We are looking at that and determine what happened and who was involved. No one is in custody.” Lester said.

Sacramento Mayor Darell Steinberg called for gun control legislation and national communal support systems to reduce violence.

“Whether it’s a mass shooting or an altercation that turns deadly, the root cause is the same,” Steinberg said in a statement. “The proliferation of guns and lack of adequate societal and mental health supports in our country means more people are armed and ready to pull the trigger.”

This is a developing story.