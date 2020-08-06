Sacramento police searching for gunman who fired at sergeant who was checking on family’s welfare

A Sacramento police cruiser struck by gunfire on Aug. 4, 2020. On the right, suspect Albert Wheeler is seen in an undated photo shared by the department.

Authorities in Sacramento are searching for an armed man who fired several times at a police sergeant before speeding away in a truck.

Police said officers went to a home in the 1200 block of Rivera Drive Tuesday night after 50-year-old Albert Wheeler’s family reported that he had a gun and was threatening to commit suicide.

When the officers spotted Wheeler driving a truck in the area, they tried to get him to pull over but he refused and led them on a chase through the neighborhood.

Police said he led the chase back to his house where he fired several rounds at a sergeant who was there to check on his family.

“As Wheeler passed by the sergeant, he fired multiple rounds at the sergeant, striking his vehicle twice. Thankfully, no community members or officers were injured by the gunfire,” Sacramento police said in a news release.

After opening fire, the man eluded officers and fled the area, police said.

He was last seen in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado with a temporary California license plate #AL30Y21.

While the vehicle has since been located, police said they have not yet found Wheeler.

Anyone with information on Wheeler or his whereabouts should call 911, or the department’s dispatch center at 916-264-5471.