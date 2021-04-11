Sacramento pushes back against protests targeting public servants at home

Protests have enveloped an array of elected officials in California. Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan, pictured at City Hall, faced demonstrations outside his home over his handling of police abuses and the winter sheltering of homeless people.(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

For government officials from Los Angeles to Seattle and beyond, 2020 was the year that political protests literally came home to roost.

Demonstrators repeatedly ditched traditional venues, such as government buildings and big commercial streets, to chant, fulminate and sit-in outside the front doors of officials including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, former Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey and the county’s director of public health, Barbara Ferrer.

When Sacramento’s mayor and city manager got the same treatment in 2020, the city responded like many of its peers nationally: quietly letting the protesters have their way, in the hope of avoiding violent encounters with police.

That approach ended on the last Sunday of March in California’s capital, at a planned protest outside City Manager Howard Chan’s suburban home. It triggered a massive police response and denunciations from civic leaders, business organizations, a statewide federation of civic officials and even civil rights groups.

