Sailor killed, 5 service members hurt in military convoy crash near San Onofre State Beach

A Navy sailor was killed and five others were hurt when a military convoy was involved in a chain-reaction crash Tuesday morning, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol said five military trucks were southbound on the 5 Freeway near San Onofre State Beach shortly before 7 a.m. when the crash happened, KTLA sister station KSWB reported.

“For reasons that are still under investigation, the convoy began to slow causing a chain reaction collision. One of the truck trailers was pushed forward into the cab causing fatal injuries to the driver,” CHP said in a news release.

A 26-year-old service member died at the scene. Another sailor in his early 20s has severe injuries and four other service members, two women and two men in their early 20s, suffered minor injuries, CHP said.

The surviving victims were taken to Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital and Mission Hospital in Orange County for treatment.

First responders and personnel from CHP’s Oceanside area, Camp Pendleton Fire Department, United States Marine Corps Camp Pendleton Provost Marshal’s Office and the United States Marine Corps Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene.

The identity of the sailor who died has not yet been released.

“We mourn the loss of our shipmate. Our thoughts and prayers are with the sailor’s family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time,” Navy Region Southwest said in a statement.

The crash is under investigation and CHP is asking anyone with information to contact their Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.