San Bernardino County Chief Executive Officer Leonard X. Hernandez has resigned from his position. The county announced his resignation Friday, adding that it was effective immediately.

Hernandez has held the job, which is the highest-ranking non-elected position in the county, since September 2020.

In a release issued by San Bernardino County, Hernandez said he would be stepping down due to an undisclosed “urgent family health issue” that will require his full and immediate attention.

“It has been an extreme privilege to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of San Bernardino County. I am thankful to the Board of Supervisors for their leadership and the hard-working men and women who do amazing work every day,” Hernandez is quoted as saying. “Under the strong leadership of the Board of Supervisors and the County’s executive team, the County will continue doing great things for the residents of San Bernardino County.”

Prior to being named CEO, he served as chief operating officer and interim museum director. He’s also held various supervisorial roles at libraries throughout the Inland Empire.

Luther Snoke, the county’s chief operating officer, will assume Hernandez’s duties in the meantime. Snoke has been filling in for Hernandez since Aug. 8, when Hernandez began a multi-week personal leave, according to the San Bernardino County Sun.

San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Rowe thanks Hernandez for his years of service, in particular his guidance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rowe pledged a seamless transition with no interruptions to county services or residents, adding that the board has been pleased with Snoke’s performance in the interim.

The Board of Supervisors will hold its next regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 22.