Daniel Felix is shown in this undated photo provided by the San Bernardino Police Department.

A San Bernardino Police Department officer shot and wounded an armed man on Saturday, leaving him hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

The man, 47-year-old Daniel Felix, ran from officers who were investigating gang-related murders in the 1300 block of Oregon Street at about 4:45 p.m., police said in a news release.

Officers identified Felix as having a handgun “based on his body language,” and as he ran, he pulled out the handgun and “moved the gun in a motion that appeared he might use it against the officers,” the release said.

“Believing they were going to be shot, one of the officers fired their duty weapon at Felix,” police added.

The San Bernardino Police Department released this photo of a gun officers say they found at the scene of a shooting on Jan. 13, 2023.

Felix was struck and dropped a loaded handgun, said police, who added that while officers were providing medical aid to Felix, they found he was also armed with a knife.

Felix, who “has an extensive and violent criminal history over the last 20 years” that includes gun and assault charges, will face multiple felonies as a result of the incident, including attempted murder on a police officer and assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury, the release said.

Those charges, however, will have to wait, as Felix remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Alvarez at 909-384-4935 or Sgt. Plummer at 909-384-5613.