SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Millions of gallons of raw sewage are flowing into the Pacific Ocean after a pipeline ruptured in Tijuana last week, the International Boundary and Water Commission said.

The incident occurred on Feb. 10 when a private developer inadvertently damaged a 60-inch pipeline south of Tijuana, causing the State Public Services Commission of Tijuana (CESPT) to shut down pumping stations in its wastewater conveyance system, Sally Spener with IBWC stated in a news release Wednesday.

The ruptured pipeline led to “transboundary flow” in the canyons along the U.S.-Mexico border and Tijuana River and discharge of wastewater into the Pacific, according to officials.

Beaches in Imperial Beach, just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, were closed.

“CESPT expects to divert the flow from the damaged 60-inch line into a parallel pipeline by February 22, and is currently inspecting and stabilizing this secondary pipeline with concrete as the ground beneath and around it had eroded,” the release read.

Spener confirmed CESPT staff and contractors are currently working 18 hours per day to address the problem and expects the repair to be completed early in the following week.

Wastewater at the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant is also being treated by the IBWC.

Sewage flow is an ongoing issue that has plagued the Tijuana and San Diego coast for years.