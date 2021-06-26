San Diego-area officials plead to lift U.S.-Mexico border restrictions as vaccination efforts advance

California Governor Gavin Newsom (back) listens as San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria speaks to members of the media during a press conference at Petco Park, February 8, 2021 in San Diego, California, during a visit to the Petco Park Vaccination Supersite. (Sandy Huffaker/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Elected leaders pushed this week for the lifting of U.S.-Mexico border restrictions, which they say has harmed the region’s economy.

“As we embark on this recovery post-pandemic, we absolutely cannot do that fully until the border is fully reopened,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said during a news conference Thursday, after touring a cross-border COVID-19 vaccination site near the currently closed PedWest border crossing.

“This is justified as we’ve seen vaccination rates increase and infection rates fall,” Gloria said.

Gloria was joined in a news conference with Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina, National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solís, and San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.